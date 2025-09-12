Nottingham Forest’s Jota Silva Set for Besiktas Loan Move

In a swift move following a turbulent start to the season, Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva is reportedly on the verge of joining Turkish giants Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The deal is said to include a purchase option that could become an obligation based on performance triggers.

The news comes as new manager Ange Postecoglou begins to reshape the squad, a process set in motion after the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo just three games into the season.

Postecoglou, who was recently appointed, appears to have already made a key decision on Silva’s future.

The Portuguese winger, who arrived at the City Ground this past summer, has not been included in the club’s Europa League squad, signaling he is not in the team’s immediate plans.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement between Forest and Besiktas is close to being finalized.

Romano tweeted: “EXCLUSIVE: Besiktas are closing in on deal to sign Jota Silva from Nottingham Forest!

New winger on the way for Besiktas, deal almost agreed on loan with buy option clause that might turn into obligation.

Green light imminent from #NFFC, then… here we go.”

The ‘green light’ from Nottingham Forest is reportedly imminent, after which the player is expected to travel to Turkey for a medical and to complete the signing.

This latest development follows a failed attempt for Silva to secure a move back to his home country.

Sources confirm that a potential loan to Portuguese club Sporting CP, which would have reunited him with former manager Rui Borges, fell through at the last minute on transfer deadline day.

Now, with a move to Turkey on the horizon, Jota Silva’s time at Nottingham Forest looks to be ending after just one season.