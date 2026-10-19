Nuri Şahin Hails “Vital Three Points” as Başakşehir Maintain Domestic Momentum

RAMS Başakşehir manager Nuri Şahin emphasized the importance of squad discipline and game management after leading his side to a crucial victory in the Trendyol Süper Lig.

The 38-year-old manager lauded his team’s execution, pointing to structural solidity under pressure as the foundation for picking up three valuable points.

Tactical Discipline & Post-Match Reaction

Şahin highlighted the team’s ability to handle intense moments while keeping composure in central areas:

Vital Result: “This was a hugely valuable three points for us,” Şahin noted. “In a demanding league schedule, securing wins through structured, disciplined performances is essential for our long-term objectives.”

Defensive Rigor: Şahin commended his side’s defensive block, praising how effectively they contained opposition movement and controlled vertical transitions throughout the 90 minutes.

Squad Commitment: “The players executed the tactical plan precisely. Every individual contributed to maintaining our defensive shape and picking the right moments to strike.”

Sustaining the European Push

The victory keeps Başakşehir firmly in the upper bracket of the Süper Lig table as they continue to build momentum toward European qualification spots.

With a tight schedule of domestic and continental fixtures ahead, Şahin’s emphasis on collective consistency positions Başakşehir as one of the most structurally reliable sides in the division.