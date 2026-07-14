Official: Besiktas Announce Negotiations for Arsenal Star Leandro Trossard

Turkish Süper Lig giants Besiktas have officially announced that they have entered formal negotiations to sign Arsenal’s Belgian winger Leandro Trossard.

In a public statement filed to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the club confirmed that talks are underway with both the Premier League club and the player to seal a permanent transfer.

The official club statement read:

“Negotiations have commenced with professional football player Leandro Trossard and his club, The Arsenal Football Club Public Limited Company, regarding his permanent transfer.”

Contract Details Revealed: A €20 Million Deal

Details of the highly anticipated transfer have emerged following Beşiktaş’s official announcement.

The Transfer Fee: Besiktas have agreed to pay Arsenal a guaranteed €18 million fee, with an additional €2 million in performance-related add-ons, bringing the total package to €20 million.

Contract Length: According to reports, the 31-year-old Belgian international will sign a 3+1 year contract (three years with an optional one-year extension).

Personal Terms: Trossard is set to earn an annual salary of €7 million in Istanbul, rebuffing initial local reports suggesting his wages would be closer to the €9–10 million mark.

Private Jet Journey & Fan Welcome

Besiktas President Serdal Adalı has taken personal charge of finalizing the high-profile transfer. Adalı, alongside Vice President Murat Kılıç, flew to Maastricht, Netherlands, on Tuesday morning to wrap up the final details of the deal.

Trossard is scheduled to travel to Istanbul aboard Adalı’s private jet. The player is expected to land at 20:30 local time (TSİ) on Tuesday evening, where a passionate crowd of Black Eagles supporters is already preparing a massive welcome at the airport.

Once he touches down, Trossard will undergo his mandatory medical examinations before putting pen to paper on his new contract.

World Cup Star on the Move

The forward decided on his long-term future immediately after Belgium’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Trossard enjoyed a highly productive tournament, featuring in 6 matches and scoring 2 goals for his national team.

With his contract at the Emirates Stadium set to run until 2027, the €20 million package allows Arsenal to secure a notable return on an aging star while freeing up essential wage budget for their own summer transfer targets. For Besiktas, landing Trossard represents a massive statement of ambition as they look to build a championship-winning squad.