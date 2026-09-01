Official Financial Details Confirmed as Galatasaray Complete €38 Million Signing of Rafael Leão from AC Milan

Galatasaray have formally announced the signing of Portuguese international winger Rafael Leão from AC Milan, releasing the full financial details of the blockbuster deal in an official statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The 27-year-old forward spent seven years with AC Milan, leading the Rossoneri to a Serie A title. He now joins the reigning Turkish Süper Lig champions ahead of their upcoming domestic and UEFA Champions League campaign.

Official KAP Disclosure & Transfer Terms

According to the official club announcement published by Fotomaç:

Guaranteed Transfer Fee: Galatasaray will pay AC Milan a fixed sum of €38,000,000 .

Sell-On Clause: AC Milan will receive 20% of the profit generated from any future transfer of the player.

Contract Length: A 4-year deal running from the 2026–27 season through 2029–30.

Net Annual Salary: Leão will earn a guaranteed net annual salary of €10,000,000 per season.

“I Came Here to Win Titles”

Speaking at the official signing ceremony alongside Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek and Sportif A.Ş. Deputy Chairman Abdullah Kavukcu, Leão expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Istanbul giants:

“First of all, I am extremely excited and happy,” Leão stated. “Galatasaray has put in immense effort since June to bring me here, and I want to thank them for their dedication. Galatasaray is a massive club. I am here to win championships. A strong squad is being built, and I want to make a big contribution.”

President Dursun Özbek echoed those sentiments, highlighting the long effort to finalize the landmark transaction: