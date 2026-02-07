Official: Sacha Boey Returns to Galatasaray on Loan from Bayern Munich

In a deal that marks a high-profile return for a fan favorite, Galatasaray and Bayern Munich have officially confirmed that Sacha Boey will spend the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The French fullback returns to Rams Park just two years after his €30m move to the Bundesliga giants. The agreement is a straight loan until the end of the season, though it includes a non-mandatory purchase option that can be triggered this summer with the written consent of the Turkish club.

Financial Terms and Player Benefits

According to an official statement released by Galatasaray, the financial structure of the deal includes:

Loan Fee: Bayern Munich will receive a flat payment of €500,000.

Player Salary: Boey is guaranteed a net salary of €1.75m for the remainder of this season—a significant financial package compared to his previous earnings in Germany.

A Stalled Chapter in Munich

Boey was originally signed by former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel in January 2024 to solve a defensive injury crisis. However, his tenure at the Allianz Arena was hampered by fitness issues and a struggle to secure a permanent starting spot. Most recently, a gastrointestinal illness sidelined him for nearly a month, but reports from Istanbul suggest he has fully recovered and is ready for immediate selection.

The move comes at a time of tactical transition for Bayern manager Vincent Kompany. While Boey’s departure thins the defensive ranks, the German side is preparing to welcome back Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanišić from the treatment room. Kompany has also been able to rely on the versatility of Tom Bischof, who has earned praise for filling in at fullback despite being a natural midfielder.

Back to Familiar Ground

For Boey, the move represents a homecoming to the club where he played the best football of his career to date. During his initial two-and-a-half-year stint in Istanbul, he racked up 63 appearances, more than at any other club in his professional journey.

With Galatasaray chasing domestic silverware, Boey’s return provides them with an explosive, high-intensity defender who already understands the club’s DNA. For the player, it is an opportunity to find his rhythm and prove his value after a difficult period in the shadows of the Bundesliga.