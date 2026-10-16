Oh Hyeon-gyu Dominates as Depleted Beşiktaş Secure Thrilling 3-2 Europa League Victory at Hoffenheim

A second-half masterclass from Oh Hyeon-gyu propelled Beşiktaş to a statement 3-2 victory over TSG Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena on Thursday night, earning the Black Eagles their first three points of the UEFA Europa League campaign.

Depleted by the late exclusion of star striker Dušan Vlahović alongside wide options Václav Černý and Milot Rashica, Beşiktaş showed remarkable resilience away from home. After surviving an early scare when Koki Machida’s third-minute header rattled the woodwork, the Turkish side controlled the central channels throughout an intense second half.

Oh Hyeon-gyu Takes Center Stage

The match burst open after the hour mark as Oh turned the game entirely in the visitors’ favor:

Amir Murillo reacted fastest inside a crowded six-yard box to poke home after Oh kept a recycled corner alive.

Hoffenheim leveled through Fisnik Asllani, who slotted home after fine combination play from Tim Lemperle.

Oh restored the lead on a lightning fast break, finishing coolly off a Junior Olaitan pass before turning in İlhan Fakılı’s cross at the far post seven minutes later to make it 3-1.

Holding Firm at the Death

Hoffenheim pulled one back in the 88th minute when Machida powered home a header from Vladimír Coufal’s corner, setting up a chaotic finish. However, Beşiktaş’s makeshift defensive block held firm through six minutes of stoppage time to seal a memorable European night.

With three points in the bag, the Black Eagles return to Istanbul with renewed momentum ahead of Matchday 3.