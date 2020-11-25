Okan Buruk believes Basaksehir still have chance despite Man United defeat

Manchester United beat Basaksehir 4-1 in the Champions League Group H Match Day 4 clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United got revenge on Basaksehir who beat the Premier League giants 2-1 in Istanbul on Match Day 3.

The defeat saw Basaksehir remain at the bottom of Group H on 3 points.

Head coach Okan Buruk revealed after the game that despite being last in the group his side are still in the competition.

“I want to thank my players,” Buruk said after the game.

“We competed for 90 minutes and I do not think the scoreline reflects what happened in the game.

“Even after falling 3-0 behind we did not give up.

“Look there is just three points separating us for the two teams we play next in the group.

“So nothing is over and we will be playing for the second-place slot.”

The Istanbul-based side are in fact, just three points behind RB Leipzig and PSG who are tied on six points with United first in the group on 9 points.

Basaksehir face Leipzig and PSG in their final two games so technically it is still in their own hands.

A victory against Leipzig at home on Wednesday 2 December would flip the group on its head.

Basaksehir are competing in the Champions League for the first time after lifting the Super Lig title for the first time.

Their victory against United and the goals scored were their first in the competition.