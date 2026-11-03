Okan Buruk Finalizes Lineup as Galatasaray Target Fifth Straight Win Against VfB Stuttgart

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has finalized his starting lineup for Tuesday evening’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter against VfB Stuttgart at RAMS Park, with the Lions seeking to extend their four-match winning streak across all competitions.

Having bounced back from early European defeats with a 4–2 victory over Lille and recent Süper Lig triumphs against Fenerbahçe (2–1) and Konyaspor (4–0), Galatasaray enter the midweek fixture at full strength. Buruk has no injury or suspension concerns within his main roster, though Kaan Ayhan, Kazımcan Karataş, and Eyüp Aydın remain ineligible due to UEFA squad registration limits.

The primary tactical decision facing Buruk centers on the left wing, where he is weighing up starting Barış Alper Yılmaz over Rafael Leão. While Leão impressed in the 4–0 win at Konyaspor, Barış Alper offers direct physicality and high-intensity pressing out of possession.

In midfield, 21-year-old Russian international Aleksey Batrakov retains his starting spot alongside Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina following a run of three goals in his last five appearances. Up front, Victor Osimhen leads the attack,looking to build on his record of 10 goals in 10 matches this season.

German veterans Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan—both boasting extensive historical records against Stuttgart from their Bundesliga spells—are expected to feature as high-impact options from the bench.