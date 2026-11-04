Okan Buruk Hails “Crucial Victory” as Galatasaray Turn Corner in Champions League

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk praised his side’s tactical discipline and resilience following a commanding 2–0 victory over VfB Stuttgart at RAMS Park, describing the result as a pivotal milestone in the club’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

A first-half brace from 21-year-old Russian international Aleksey Batrakov secured all three points for the Yellow-Reds,moving them to 6 points from four matches following consecutive European wins against Lille and Stuttgart.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Buruk emphasized the strategic value of the result against a high-risk,transition-heavy opponent:

“It went as we expected. Stuttgart are a team with high attacking power but one that also gives away chances. We knew we had to remain calm, play out from the back, and control the tempo. Winning without conceding against a dangerous transition side gives us both three vital points and a two-goal head-to-head advantage. To reach the next round, today was a very important day, and we delivered.”

Buruk also criticized the lenient approach of English referee Chris Kavanagh, noting that several heavy tackles on match-winner Batrakov went unpunished during a physical first half:

“Batrakov played exceptionally well, but he took a real beating out there. He was hit on the ankles and head, and the referee permitted far too much leniency. That physical toll naturally slowed his output in the second half, but his off-the-ball movement and defensive pressing were top-class.”

Looking ahead to the remainder of the league phase, Buruk outlined the team’s objective of securing a spot in the top 24 while maintaining their domestic title defense: