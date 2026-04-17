Okan Buruk Issues Update on Victor Osimhen’s Injury Status and Galatasaray’s Title Charge

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk addressed the media ahead of the team’s latest training session, providing much-needed clarity on the fitness of star striker Victor Osimhen and the club’s mindset as they enter the final stretch of the season.

Osimhen Returns to Team Training

The most significant news for the “Lions” is the return of Victor Osimhen. After a spell on the sidelines due to injury, the Nigerian forward participated in a full-length training session with the squad yesterday.

“Osimhen completed a long training session with the team yesterday,” Buruk confirmed. “His presence has a very positive impact on the group. He trained very well, and his return has clearly boosted the team’s energy. We will evaluate his condition further before deciding whether to include him in the squad for the upcoming trip to Ankara to face Gençlerbirliği.”

“The Responsibility is Mine”

Reflecting on a grueling season that has seen Galatasaray compete in nearly 50 matches across the Champions League, Turkish League, and Turkish Cup, Buruk took a moment to address recent fluctuations in performance. Despite a heavy fixture list and injuries to key players—including Yasin Asprilla, Yunus Akgün, and Noa Lang—Galatasaray remains at the top of the table.

“If there are errors, mistakes, or points lost, the responsibility lies with me. I am responsible for everything,” Buruk stated firmly. “But I have total confidence in my players. We are currently the league leaders, two points ahead of our nearest rival [Fenerbahçe], and we will face them at our home stadium. The strings are in our hands.”

Four Consecutive Titles the Goal

Despite a European exit earlier in the season at the hands of Liverpool, Buruk remains domestic-focused. He expressed unwavering belief that his squad will secure a historic fourth consecutive league title.

“Galatasaray has shown clearly that it is the strongest candidate for the championship,” the manager added. “I have no doubt—we will become champions for the fourth year in a row.”

Galatasaray is currently preparing for their match against Gençlerbirliği, with fans eagerly awaiting the official squad announcement to see if Victor Osimhen will make his competitive return to the pitch.