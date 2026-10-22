Okan Buruk Lauds ‘Landmark Victory’ as Galatasaray Fire Four Past Lille

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk described his side’s 4-2 away victory against LOSC Lille as a significant milestone for Turkish football, praising his players’ tactical resilience after coming from behind at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The result marked a historic European milestone, as Galatasaray became the first Turkish club in European Cup and Champions League history to score four goals away against French opposition.

Tactical Discipline & Reaction Under Pressure

Speaking to the host broadcaster following Wednesday’s Champions League Matchday 3 encounter covered by Fanatik, Buruk highlighted his team’s mental discipline spread across the 90 minutes:

“Lille are an elite side, currently sharing top spot in Ligue 1. Going 2-1 down away from home tests your structural composure, but the team maintained their tactical rhythm without panicking,” Buruk said after the game.

Buruk revealed that the crucial third goal—deflected in from a low corner delivery—was specifically drilled in training. “We noticed Lille conceded space at the near post against both domestic opponents and Arsenal. Preparing a specific set-piece scheme and seeing it executed on the pitch is incredibly satisfying,” he added.

The manager singled out Roland Sallai’s spatial movement to setup Aleksey Batrakov’s 2-2 equalizer before the interval, keeping Cimbom within striking distance.

European Standings & Derby Focus

The victory secures Galatasaray’s first three points of the Champions League league phase, lifting Cimbom into a competitive position ahead of upcoming fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain later in the campaign.

With European momentum established, Buruk quickly pivoted attention toward domestic duty: “This victory was essential if we want to secure qualification early. But in five days, we have a derby. We celebrate tonight, but our focus immediately shifts to securing three points in the league.”