Okay Yokuslu makes full West Brom debut against Man United, fans react to display on social media

Okay Yokuslu Trabzonspor West Brom

Okay Yokuslu made his full West Brom debut against Manchester United at the Hawthorns Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Yokuslu started in a defensive midfield role helping his side hold United to a 1-1 draw.

The Turkey international played for 66 minutes, had 29 touches, completed 72 percent of passes, made two interceptions, four clearances, won two free-kicks, completed one successful dribble and won two aerial duals.

Yokuslu put on a hard-working display frustrating his opposition, in particular Bruno Fernandes who he marked closely throughout his time on the pitch.

The 26-year-old generally left fans impressed with his performance.

Below are a few reactions from fans on Twitter following his display.

Galatasaray loanee Mbaye Diagne also impressed, scoring the opening goal and could easily have had a hat-trick on the day.

The draw saw the Baggies increase their point tally to 13 points.

West Brom are, however, 19th in the league, 12 points away from relegation safety. Their next four games are against fellow league strugglers Burnley, Brighton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.