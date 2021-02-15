Okay Yokuslu makes full West Brom debut against Man United, fans react to display on social media

Okay Yokuslu made his full West Brom debut against Manchester United at the Hawthorns Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Yokuslu started in a defensive midfield role helping his side hold United to a 1-1 draw.

The Turkey international played for 66 minutes, had 29 touches, completed 72 percent of passes, made two interceptions, four clearances, won two free-kicks, completed one successful dribble and won two aerial duals.

Yokuslu put on a hard-working display frustrating his opposition, in particular Bruno Fernandes who he marked closely throughout his time on the pitch.

The 26-year-old generally left fans impressed with his performance.

Below are a few reactions from fans on Twitter following his display.

Unlucky not to take all 3 today. Not sure why it’s taken til now to actually shout and appeal in numbers for decisions in our favour? Okay looks a beast 😍 Sadly still need to win the next 4 games to have any chance 😂 #wba — Lewis Trout (@lewis_trout1) February 14, 2021

Okay, Yokuslu is very good — 🇧🇷Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) February 14, 2021

West Brom, in Okay Yokuslu, appear to have A Player. — David Easson (@DavidEasson) February 14, 2021

Livermore on for Yokuslu. He's done well. Assume the change is due to fatigue and Okay's shortage of game-time. Have to keep the next 4 games in mind, I guess. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) February 14, 2021

Balance of midfield better, just hacking the ball away again and again, was going to bite us..

Talking of bite, great to see Yokuslu in midfield, closest player to Yacob we have had since he left us..

Always said we need three to win this, but better half for sure… — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) February 14, 2021

Yokuslu is everything we’ve missed this season. Incredible what a bit of energy and grit can add to the middle of the park. — Will (@WillLochhead) February 14, 2021

Amazing what happens when you get a proper defensive midfielder impressive showing by Yokuslu #wba — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) February 14, 2021

I already love Yokuslu, he’s exactly what we need #wba — All Things Albion (@AllAlbion) February 14, 2021

I have a feeling that Yokuslu will become another loan player that we’ll fall in love with 😢💙 #WBA — Glenn Thompson (@glennthompson85) February 14, 2021

The steel we’ve needed in midfield all season. Hoping he starts against United on Sunday. Sawyers gave the usual display last time out so Yokuslu should replace him imo. https://t.co/ThD0MAFoDr — WBA Report (@WBAReport) February 8, 2021

I have such a soft spot for the old Argentinian No 5 role, as this was exactly my position, what I was when I was playing..

Such a pivotal position, reading the game, tackling, covering, instigating attacks, blocking, marking..

Yokuslu produced all of this..

Very much like Yacob. https://t.co/kdLy5Wh7Tu — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) February 14, 2021

So impressed with Yokuslu today! Exactly what we have been crying out for. Diagne had a brilliant game aswell, bloke could easily have got 3.. Promising signs going into the next few games! COYB #WBA 💪💪💪 — Luke Mills (@lukemills94) February 14, 2021

Galatasaray loanee Mbaye Diagne also impressed, scoring the opening goal and could easily have had a hat-trick on the day.

The draw saw the Baggies increase their point tally to 13 points.

West Brom are, however, 19th in the league, 12 points away from relegation safety. Their next four games are against fellow league strugglers Burnley, Brighton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.