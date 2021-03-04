Okay Yokuslu starts again for West Brom against Everton

West Brom take on Everton tonight in the Premier League at the Hawthorns stadium.

The Baggies will be hoping to build upon their victory over Brighton last week.

Okay Yokuslu will start again for West Brom.

The Baggies have yet to lose a game in which the Turkey international has started since joining on loan from Celta Vigo in January.

West Brom have managed to hold Manchester United to a goalless draw, followed by a 1-1 draw against Burnley and a 1-0 win over Brighton with Yokuslu starting.

The 25-year-old will start in his usual defensive midfield position.

Head coach Sam Allardyce has named an unchanged side from the Brighton game.

Galatasaray loanee Mbaye Diagne starts upfront.

The Senegal international has one goal and one assist in six appearances for West Brom since joining on a temporary move in January.

📋 Sam Allardyce names an unchanged XI for tonight’s Hawthorns clash against @Everton. COYB! 🔵⚪️@MonsterEnergy | #WBAEVE — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 4, 2021

Everton meanwhile, will line up as follows. Turkey international Cenk Tosun will not feature as he is on loan at Besiktas.