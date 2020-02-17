‘On the right path’ – Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal victory over Newcastle

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Emirates stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners won their first game back following their warm-weather break in Dubai as part of the Premier League’s inaugural winter break.

Playmaker of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil started for the north London outfit and managed to score his first goal of the season.

Ozil setup four chances for his teammates – none of which were converted – but ended getting his own name on the scoresheet wrapping up a well-worked team goal in the final minutes of the game.

The 31-year-old reacted to the win on his social media channels with a photograph of himself celebrating the goal sucking his thumb.

Ozil added the following caption: “Great team win for the @Arsenal! We showed why we’re definitely on the right path”

Arsenal moved into 10th place following the win but they are now just seven points off a top-four spot.

Alexander Lacazette also scored after a nine-game drought and took a dig at his and Ozil’s ‘haters’ in his Instagram post following the game.