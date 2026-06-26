Onana Closing in on Trabzonspor Loan Return as Manchester United Exit Nears

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is on the verge of returning to Turkish Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor for another season-long loan spell, according to BBC.

While the transfer has not been officially finalized, sources close to the negotiations indicate the deal is roughly 90% complete. Crucially, the temporary agreement will not include an option for the Turkish club to purchase the player permanently at the end of the campaign.

The 30-year-old spent the entirety of last season with Trabzonspor, making 29 appearances and playing a pivotal role in helping the club lift the Turkish Cup—their first major silverware in the competition since 2020.

Onana’s initial move to Turkey last August came in the immediate aftermath of a stunning penalty shootout defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. That disastrous outing at Blundell Park proved to be his only competitive appearance for the Red Devils during the entire season.

Having arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan in 2023 for a hefty £47.2 million fee, the Cameroonian shot-stopper still has two years remaining on his current Manchester United contract. He was originally scheduled to report back for pre-season duties on July 9.

However, Onana is understood to be fully aware that he stands little chance of displacing Senne Lammens, who firmly established himself as manager Michael Carrick’s undisputed number-one choice between the posts.

Onana’s impending departure leaves Carrick facing a potential selection headache ahead of the summer schedule. With Lammens currently away on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup, and backup goalkeeper Altay Bayındır’s future at the club remaining highly uncertain, United’s goalkeeping options are wearing thin.

Furthermore, academy prospect Radek Vítek is reportedly pushing for a transfer before pre-season camps commence. Consequently, Carrick may be forced to rely on highly inexperienced youth prospects alongside veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton for United’s opening pre-season friendly against Wrexham, scheduled for July 17 in Helsinki.