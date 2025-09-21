Onana Finds His Feet in Turkey with Spectacular Long-Range Assist

André Onana, the Manchester United goalkeeper on a season-long loan, is quickly rediscovering his top form at Trabzonspor, and he did so in spectacular fashion with a 60-yard assist in a 1-1 draw against Gaziantep. The magnificent piece of play served as a poignant reminder of the technical prowess that initially made him a sought-after talent.

The match was a tense affair, with Trabzonspor trailing and in need of inspiration. In the 70th minute, Onana took matters into his own hands, venturing far out of his penalty area to collect a loose ball. With the composure and vision of a seasoned playmaker, he took his time before launching a precise, long-range pass high over the opposing defense. The ball dropped perfectly into the path of striker Paul Onuachu, who calmly lobbed the onrushing goalkeeper to secure a vital point for his team.

This assist not only rescued a point for Trabzonspor but also showcased the confident, ball-playing style that was a hallmark of his time at Ajax and Inter Milan, and one that many fans felt was lost during his difficult two years at Old Trafford. Following a season where he made just a single appearance for United, the move to Turkey appears to have been a necessary step for the Cameroonian international to regain his confidence away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League.

Onana’s performance has generated a significant reaction on social media, with many fans suggesting that Manchester United’s environment may be the reason for players’ struggles. One user commented, “United was the problem,” while another added, “Everyone leaves Man Utd and then remembers how to play football.” The sentiment echoes a growing belief among supporters that the English club’s culture is a major factor in a player’s performance.

For Trabzonspor, Onana’s arrival has been a massive boost. He has quickly become a fan favorite, providing leadership and a commanding presence that extends beyond shot-stopping. The club will be hoping that his excellent start is a sign of more to come, as his ability to impact the game with his feet and hands could be the key to their success this season.