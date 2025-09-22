Onana Opens Up on Manchester United Struggles After Trabzonspor Move

Manchester United’s on-loan goalkeeper, André Onana, has addressed his turbulent spell at Old Trafford for the first time since making a season-long move to Turkish club Trabzonspor. The Cameroonian international, who joined United in the summer of 2023, was sent out on loan after dropping to third in the pecking order behind new signing Senne Lammens.

In a press conference held in Turkey, Onana was asked about his time at United and the struggles the team faced last season. The goalkeeper chose not to take individual blame for the team’s poor form. Instead, he insisted that the team’s demise was a collective problem where every player was responsible for both the wins and losses.

“We don’t play individual sports. You experience both wins and losses together,” he told CNN Turkey. “You might not see certain details in victories, but those details come to the fore in losses.”

Onana’s time at United was plagued by several high-profile errors that contributed to the team’s early exit from the Champions League group stages and a humiliating Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Grimsby. The string of mistakes reportedly led to him losing the trust of manager Ruben Amorim and the fans. His demotion to third-choice keeper, following the late-summer signing of Lammens, made it clear that a temporary move was the best option for all parties.

Despite the difficult period, Onana spoke fondly of his time at the club. “I love the Manchester fans and have a good relationship with them. I wish them success,” he commented. He is now focused on his new challenge in Turkey, where he is eager to get his career back on track. The 29-year-old made a solid debut for Trabzonspor in a 1-0 loss to Fenerbahçe and is relishing the opportunity to play again.

“We will compete here, sometimes we will lose, sometimes we will win. I want to have a good season and be successful,” he added, without making any promises about the future. Onana, who considers himself a “modern player,” stated his commitment to adapting to the team’s needs as he prepares for their upcoming match against Gaziantep on September 20.