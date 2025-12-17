Onana Under Fire: Trabzonspor Manager Issues Public Warning to Man Utd Loanee

Andre Onana’s turbulent year has taken another downward turn, with Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke publicly criticizing the goalkeeper’s risky playing style following a chaotic 3-3 draw against Beşiktaş.

The Manchester United loanee, who arrived in Türkiye in September after losing his starting spot at Old Trafford, has endured a grueling few months. Beyond his club struggles, the 29-year-old saw Cameroon fail to qualify for the World Cup and was recently omitted from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

A Difficult Night in Trabzon

While Onana has been playing regularly for the Maroon-Blues, his performance in the six-goal thriller against Beşiktaş raised serious questions. Trabzonspor found themselves 3-1 down within the first 30 minutes, and while the team eventually fought back for a draw, Onana’s shot-stopping was under the microscope.

The goalkeeper managed only two saves, conceding three times. The first goal—a close-range volley—flew past his head despite appearing preventable. The second was even more concerning, as a near-post strike squirmed under his body during a dive.

Managerial Frustration

Despite the goals conceded, manager Fatih Tekke’s primary frustration lies with Onana’s insistence on taking risks while building play from the back. Speaking to local outlet 61Saat, Tekke revealed he has repeatedly warned the United loanee about his decision-making.

“I have been warning André for two weeks; he is someone we like, and he knows this,” Tekke stated. “He is one of the best when the ball is at his feet, but football requires immense attention. Moments are critical. Last week he made two risky moves. He can break down the opponent, but a single mistake could have led to a very different outcome today.”

A Crucial Summer Ahead

Onana’s move to Trabzonspor was a late summer solution after Manchester United signed Senne Lammens on deadline day, effectively pushing the Cameroonian toward the exit. While the Turkish club had a vacancy following a record-breaking sale of their previous keeper to Galatasaray, Onana’s long-term future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The goalkeeper is expected to re-evaluate his options at the end of the season. His absence from AFCON and Cameroon’s World Cup failure may provide him a window to focus on club consistency, but it is widely anticipated that Onana will seek a permanent move elsewhere before Manchester United begins pre-season training in 2026.