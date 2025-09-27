Onana’s Wife Joins Man United Keeper in Turkey to Support Career Rebuild

Goalkeeper André Onana is officially embarking on a career reboot in Turkey following a difficult spell at Manchester United, and his wife, Melanie Kamayou, is right by his side, providing a crucial pillar of support.

The Cameroon international, who moved to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan, was recently reunited with Kamayou, who was seen handling luggage at Manchester Airport earlier this month after vacating their North West home according to The Mirror.

She is now settling into life in the Black Sea city as the couple seeks a fresh start after a challenging two years in England.

A Souring Stint at Old Trafford

Onana arrived at Manchester United in 2023 for a significant £47 million fee from Inter Milan, with high expectations of becoming a reliable presence. However, his tenure at Old Trafford quickly soured following a series of costly errors that undermined his reputation.

By the time he secured his loan move, the 28-year-old had slipped down the pecking order to third choice, sitting behind Altay Bayindir and Senne Lammens.

Loyalty Through Turmoil

Melanie Kamayou, who married Onana in Paris in 2023, has been a steadfast presence throughout his career, following him from Ajax to Milan, Manchester, and now Trabzon.

Her loyalty was tested during one of his lowest moments in 2021 when Onana served a nine-month doping ban after testing positive for furosemide. The goalkeeper attributed the mistake to accidentally taking his wife’s medication.

Challenges persisted during their time in Manchester. Earlier this year, Kamayou was robbed at knifepoint outside an Italian restaurant, losing luxury items including a Rolex watch and a £62,000 Hermès Birkin bag. Although the assailant was apprehended, the traumatic ordeal, coupled with Onana’s on-pitch struggles and heavy media scrutiny, cast a heavy shadow over their stay.

Beyond Support: A Partner and Professional

Kamayou is not only a loyal spouse and mother to their young son but also an accomplished professional. She is a co-manager of the André Onana Foundation, which focuses on providing healthcare and education to disadvantaged children in Africa. Additionally, she works as a model and maintains a significant social media following, with over 70,000 followers on Instagram.

Trabzonspor’s fervent fanbase is eager to see Onana find his form, a process that has already begun after he registered an eye-catching assist in just his second appearance for the club. With Kamayou, whose strength and loyalty have never wavered, at his side, the goalkeeper is poised to rebuild his career in Turkey.