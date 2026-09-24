Orkun Kökçü and Muhammed Şengezer Miss Türkiye Training Ahead of France Encounter

Türkiye national team head coach Vincenzo Montella has been handed early injury concerns ahead of his side’s UEFA Nations League opener against France, with midfielder Orkun Kökçü and goalkeeper Muhammed Şengezer both absent from collective training at Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp in Riva.

The Crescent-Stars are finalizing preparations before traveling to Kocaeli Stadium to host Les Bleus in a marquee Group 1 clash. However, tactical drills at Riva proceeded without two core squad options due to physical issues monitored by the medical staff.

Medical Updates & Squad Integration

Beşiktaş central midfielder Orkun Kökçü remained sidelined from team activities as he continues to suffer from ongoing toe pain. Meanwhile, İstanbul Başakşehir goalkeeper Muhammed Şengezer was also held out of training as a precautionary measure due to a minor muscle strain.

In contrast, winger Mustafa Eskihellaç, who reported to the national team camp in the afternoon, integrated seamlessly into group work and completed the tactical 11-v-11 session under Montella’s supervision.

Federation Presence & Pre-Match Schedule

The preparation session was observed from the sidelines by senior Turkish Football Federation officials, including TFF Deputy President Mecnun Otyakmaz, TFF Secretary General Abdullah Ayaz, and Senior Advisor Yusuf Yerkel.

Following training in Riva, the national team delegation will travel to Kocaeli for a scheduled pitch walk at Kocaeli Stadium. Head coach Vincenzo Montella and a designated player are set to address the media in the official pre-match press conference prior to Friday’s showdown.