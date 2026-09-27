Orkun Kökçü Leaves Turkish National Team Camp Following Toe Injury Setback

Türkiye central midfielder Orkun Kökçü has been officially released from national team camp after sustaining a painful toe injury during international training protocols.
The 25-year-old Benfica playmaker underwent thorough medical evaluations conducted by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) medical staff. Following clinical exams, technical director Vincenzo Montella and the medical unit jointly decided to withdraw Kökçü from the squad to avoid risking long-term aggravation.
Medical Evaluation & Return to Lisbon
Reports from Fanatik confirm that Kökçü suffered acute trauma to his right toe, making him unavailable for selection ahead of Türkiye’s upcoming international fixtures. Rather than remaining in camp under conservative treatment, the former Feyenoord captain has traveled back to Lisbon to undergo rehabilitation under Benfica’s medical supervision.
Kökçü’s departure leaves a noticeable void in Montella’s midfield engine room, where his press-resistant ball progression and deep-lying playmaker abilities serve as primary catalysts for Türkiye’s rapid transitions.
Montella Weighs Midfield Options
With Kökçü sidelined alongside existing squad absences, Montella is set to reconfigure his tactical engine. Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Özcan and İsmail Yüksek are expected to assume increased defensive and distributional workloads in central areas.
The TFF confirmed that no immediate replacement has been called up to the squad as the technical team prepares to rely on internal rotation to maintain tactical balance.
ISTANBUL — Türkiye central midfielder Orkun Kökçü has been officially released from national team camp after sustaining a painful toe injury during international training protocols.
The 25-year-old Benfica playmaker underwent thorough medical evaluations conducted by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) medical staff. Following clinical exams, technical director Vincenzo Montella and the medical unit jointly decided to withdraw Kökçü from the squad to avoid risking long-term aggravation.
Medical Evaluation & Return to Lisbon
Reports from Fanatik confirm that Kökçü suffered acute trauma to his right toe, making him unavailable for selection ahead of Türkiye’s upcoming international fixtures. Rather than remaining in camp under conservative treatment, the former Feyenoord captain has traveled back to Lisbon to undergo rehabilitation under Benfica’s medical supervision.
Kökçü’s departure leaves a noticeable void in Montella’s midfield engine room, where his press-resistant ball progression and deep-lying playmaker abilities serve as primary catalysts for Türkiye’s rapid transitions.
Montella Weighs Midfield Options
With Kökçü sidelined alongside existing squad absences, Montella is set to reconfigure his tactical engine. Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Özcan and İsmail Yüksek are expected to assume increased defensive and distributional workloads in central areas.
The TFF confirmed that no immediate replacement has been called up to the squad as the technical team prepares to rely on internal rotation to maintain tactical balance.