Orkun Kökçü Officially Removed from Türkiye Squad Ahead of Nations League Fixtures

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has officially removed central midfielder Orkun Kökçü from the A National Team squad following medical confirmation of a right toe injury sustained during international duty.

The 25-year-old Benfica playmaker was subjected to comprehensive clinical examinations by the national team’s medical staff after reporting acute pain during training routines.

Official TFF Statement Confirms Departure

According to an official release issued by the TFF and covered by Fotomaç, medical personnel determined that the severity of the trauma to Kökçü’s right toe rendered him unfit for upcoming tactical sessions and match selection.

“Following clinical evaluations and diagnostic testing conducted on candidate squad member Orkun Kökçü, physical trauma was identified in his right toe,” the TFF statement confirmed. “It has been mutually decided that the player will be removed from the squad to continue his recovery process.”

Montella Elects Not to Call Up Replacement

Kökçü’s exit removes a fundamental deep-lying playmaker from Vincenzo Montella’s technical plans. The former Feyenoord captain has since departed the national team base to return to Lisbon, where he will undergo specialized treatment under Benfica’s medical department.

Montella and the TFF technical delegation confirmed that no additional player will be called up to replace Kökçü, electing instead to utilize internal rotation options—including Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Özcan and Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Yüksek—to cover central midfield duties.