Osimhen Bicycle Kick Snatches Late Victory for Galatasaray in Five-Goal Thriller

Star striker Victor Osimhen delivered a dramatic stoppage-time winner on Friday night, converting a spectacular bicycle kick to secure a vital 3-2 victory for Galatasaray over a resilient Samsunspor side in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The win ensures Galatasaray retains its position atop the league table, keeping the pressure on their title rivals.

Dominance, Then Drama

Galatasaray started the match at home strongly, establishing an early lead when German international Leroy Sané opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Osimhen then doubled the home side’s advantage just before the half-hour mark, slotting home a fine setup provided by Sané.

However, Samsunspor staged a furious comeback in the second half. Anthony Musaba pulled the first goal back for the visitors in the 56th minute. The fightback reached its climax when Emre Kılınç leveled the score just two minutes from time, seemingly salvaging a crucial point for Samsunspor.

Osimhen’s Final Word

With the clock deep into stoppage time, Osimhen took center stage. The Nigerian international connected with an overhead kick, brilliantly finding the back of the net to seal the 3-2 victory and send the home fans into raptures.

The result moves Galatasaray to 36 points from 15 games, solidifying their spot at the summit of the Süper Lig. Samsunspor remains in fifth place with 25 points.