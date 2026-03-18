“Osimhen Can Win This Alone”: Steve Nicol Warns Liverpool Against Overconfidence

As Anfield prepares for tonight’s Champions League showdown, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has issued a stark warning to his former club, claiming they should not be considered clear favorites against a Galatasaray side led by the “brilliant” Victor Osimhen.

The Turkish champions arrive on Merseyside with a 1-0 aggregate lead, and while many pundits still expect the six-time winners to mount a comeback, Nicol believes the presence of the Nigerian striker makes the tie far more balanced than the betting odds suggest.

The “Osimhen Factor”

Osimhen has been a revelation in this season’s competition, racking up seven goals and three assists in just nine appearances. Though he didn’t officially score in the first leg—having a goal narrowly ruled out for offside—his physicality and movement haunted the Liverpool backline throughout the 90 minutes.

“Galatasaray have a guy upfront in Osimhen who can win any game on his own with a simple piece of magic,” Nicol told ESPN FC. “He is a constant threat, and we’ve already seen him find the net against Liverpool earlier in the tournament.”

Concerns Over Liverpool’s Form

Nicol’s skepticism is rooted in Liverpool’s recent domestic struggles. The Reds enter the second leg following a demoralizing 1-1 draw with a struggling Tottenham side, a result Nicol described as a “capitulation.”

“Liverpool have just struggled against one of the worst-performing sides in the Premier League right now,” Nicol argued. “They are 1-0 down to a team with elite talent. How they can be such heavy favorites after what we saw at the weekend, I don’t get it.”

A Historic Opportunity for “Cimbom”

For Galatasaray, the mission is simple: avoid defeat. Supported by a €5 million bonus incentive and the clinical form of the former African Footballer of the Year, the Istanbul giants are targeting their first quarter-final appearance since 2013.

With Ibrahima Konaté returning to the Liverpool lineup specifically to handle Osimhen’s threat, the individual battle between the French defender and the Nigerian striker is expected to decide who progresses to the final eight of Europe’s elite competition.