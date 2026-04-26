Osimhen Derby Ready: Galatasaray Striker Set for Fenerbahçe Clash Amid Protective Gear Controversy

Galatasaray has received a major fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes Istanbul derby, with Victor Osimhen cleared to lead the line against Fenerbahçe. The Nigerian striker, who recently returned from a month-long layoff due to a fractured arm, reported no pain following his comeback appearance in the Turkish Cup.

The news has sent waves of excitement through the Yellow-Red faithful, though the build-up to the match has been complicated by a formal complaint from their cross-town rivals regarding Osimhen’s medical equipment.

Successful Return to Action

Osimhen made his long-awaited return during Wednesday’s cup tie against Gençlerbirliği, featuring for the final 17 minutes. Despite a disappointing result for the team, the individual update was overwhelmingly positive. After testing himself in physical duels, Osimhen informed manager Okan Buruk and the medical staff that he felt no discomfort in his surgically repaired right arm.

Buruk is now expected to deploy a formidable attacking quartet for the derby, with Osimhen supported by Leroy Sane, Gabriel Sara, and Baris Alper Yilmaz. The Super Eagles star, who joined Galatasaray on a permanent €75m deal, remains the club’s most potent weapon as they look to protect their lead at the top of the Süper Lig.

Fenerbahçe Challenges Protective Gear

While Osimhen is physically ready, his participation has come under fire from Fenerbahçe. The club has officially contacted the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), arguing that the rigid material of Osimhen’s protective arm cast poses a safety risk to other players.

Fenerbahçe’s legal and medical teams have reportedly submitted a dossier citing International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations, claiming the custom-made bandage could cause injury during aerial challenges. In response, Galatasaray sources insist the equipment meets all international standards, featuring a dual-layer design with a soft impact-absorbing outer shell.

The Recovery Timeline: Osimhen was sidelined for 35 days following a fracture sustained during a Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Title Stakes: Galatasaray currently holds a four-point lead at the top of the table. A victory on Sunday would put them within touching distance of the championship with only four games remaining.

Final Fitness Checks

Although Osimhen is expected to start, Okan Buruk will conduct a final assessment during Saturday’s training session to determine if the striker can manage the full 90 minutes. With Mauro Icardi also vying for a starting spot, Buruk faces a tactical headache that most managers would envy.

The atmosphere at the RAMS Park is expected to be electric as the two giants of Turkish football collide. For Osimhen, the derby represents the ultimate stage to prove his fitness and cement his status as the king of Istanbul.