Osimhen Details Career-Threatening Facial Injury in Clash with Skriniar

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has provided a raw and emotional account of the horrific facial injury he sustained in a 2021-22 Serie A match, detailing the violent collision with then-Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar that required major surgery and nearly jeopardized his career.

Speaking in an interview with MMA fighter Kerim Engizek, the forward openly discussed the seriousness of the on-field accident.

Osimhen recalled the moment with striking clarity, emphasizing the sudden and severe nature of the impact. The incident occurred during an aerial challenge in a match between Napoli and Inter Milan.

“A ball came from the wing. I was trying to head the ball, and he snapped his head back. It wasn’t intentional, but I hit my jaw on his head, and the bone fractured all over,” he said, as quoted by Hurriyet, describing the clash that resulted in devastating facial damage.

The striker was in immediate and excruciating pain, necessitating an urgent transfer to a Milan hospital where specialists quickly assessed the extent of the trauma.

The Emergency Surgery

Osimhen recounted the swift medical evaluation:

“Then I went to the hospital in Milan. The doctor first took an X-ray and then ordered an MRI. He said, ‘You need surgery.’”

The recommendation for major reconstructive surgery initially met with resistance from the player, who was deeply shocked by the diagnosis.

“At first, I objected, saying, ‘It’s impossible, I won’t have surgery.’ But it was the only way I could continue playing football. I had to have the surgery.”

The complex nature of the facial fractures required intricate surgical intervention. The subsequent recovery process involved the creation of a specialised, custom-fitted protective mask, which Osimhen still uses today. The mask proved essential for his safe return to the pitch, safeguarding the reconstructed bones and allowing the star player to resume his career at the elite level.