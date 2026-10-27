Osimhen Double Fires Galatasaray Past Fenerbahçe in Heated Intercontinental Derby

Victor Osimhen proved the undisputed hero at a rocking RAMS Park on Monday night as Galatasaray secured a high-octane 2–1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahçe in the Intercontinental Derby.

The Nigerian international struck twice in the first half to move Okan Buruk’s side to 22 points at the top of the Süper Lig, leaving Ismail Kartal’s men trailing six points behind in fifth place.

Osimhen set the tone in the 29th minute, leaping highest inside a packed penalty box to meet a crisp Barış Alper Yılmaz cross and power his header past Ederson.

Just before the break, the forward struck again, finishing a swift team move initiated by Davinson Sánchez to make it 2–0.

Fenerbahçe brought fresh urgency after the restart and halved the deficit in the 62nd minute thanks to a moment of magic from İrfan Can Kahveci, who acrobatically converted a cross from Oğuz Aydın.

Despite late pressure and six minutes of tense stoppage time, Galatasaray held firm to claim derby bragging rights and maintain their unbeaten domestic run.

Speaking post-match, Buruk was full of confidence and commented that he thought his side could have won by an even bigger margin.

“We could have had a much bigger score,” Buruk said.

Osimhen now has nine goals and three assists in nine games this season.

The outcome raises further questions for Kartal, whose side struggled to convert early possession into dangerous chances against a resolute Galatasaray backline.