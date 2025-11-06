Osimhen Eyes Golden Boot After Shattering Records with Ajax Hat-Trick

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star striker, Victor Osimhen, was riding a wave of pride and satisfaction after his remarkable hat-trick performance against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, which secured a crucial 3-0 victory for the Turkish side.

The 26-year-old’s stellar showing at the Johan Cruijff Arena not only propelled his club up the rankings but also cemented his status as a record-breaker in Nigerian football history.

The New King of European Goals

With his latest trio of goals, Osimhen dramatically extended his scoring records. Prior to the match, he had already surpassed the record for the most goals by a Nigerian in the Champions League. Following last night’s masterclass, he officially became the Super Eagles player with the most goals across all European competitions (25), smashing the previous record of 23 held by former forward Obafemi Martins.

Osimhen is now the undisputed scoring leader in this season’s competition. His six goals from just three games place him at the top of the UEFA Champions League goal charts, currently sitting ahead of football titans such as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé.

Belief and Teamwork

Okan Buruk’s side has now secured four wins from their last five matches, a run of form that pleased the former Napoli man. Osimhen expressed his satisfaction with the team’s execution, stating they were well-prepared for the Dutch opposition.

“I generally think we deserve it,” the one-time Scudetto winner told Galatasaray’s official website. “We knew what the opponent would do. We’re mentally well-prepared and psychologically well-prepared.”

While delighted with his personal achievement, Osimhen quickly credited his colleagues: “I’m also very happy about the goals, of course, but I’d like to thank my teammates again. We’re going to build on that pace. I believe that we will be very happy at the end of the Champions League group phase, and we will continue to work together.”

Setting Sights on the Golden Boot

With his phenomenal start, Osimhen was immediately quizzed on whether he believes he can go all the way and clinch the Champions League Golden Boot. The former LOSC Lille striker expressed confidence, while underlining the importance of team support.

“Of course, I think I have the quality for something like that, but with the support of my teammates, I can do it,” he affirmed. “They like to give me the ball like they did today. It’s a team struggle, and I believe that with my teammates, it’s a possibility with their support. I will fight for it.”

The hat-trick earned Osimhen another unique club distinction: he became the first Galatasaray player ever to score a brace in back-to-back Champions League matches, and only the second player in the club’s history to net a hat-trick in Europe’s premier competition.