Osimhen Hat-Trick Propels Galatasaray to Commanding League Lead

Victor Osimhen delivered a spectacular performance, netting a hat-trick in Galatasaray’s dominant 4-0 victory over Antalyaspor at RAMS Park on March 14, 2025.

The Nigerian striker’s heroics solidified Galatasaray’s position atop the Trendyol Süper Lig, extending their lead to 10 points with 71 points from 22 wins and five draws in 27 league matches.

Osimhen’s clinical finishing was on full display as he scored in the 30th, 45th, and 52nd minutes, bringing his league goal tally to 20 for the season.

Álvaro Morata also contributed to the victory, highlighting Galatasaray’s potent attacking force.

After the match, Osimhen expressed his pride and emphasized the team’s collective effort.

“We definitely did a great job from the first whistle to the last whistle,” he said, praising teammate Barış Alper Yilmaz for his crucial assists.

“Baris is really our best player regardless of my hat-trick.”

Galatasaray’s victory marked their ninth clean sheet of the season, showcasing their strong defensive foundation.

Osimhen’s impact extended beyond goals, as he has also recorded 26 key passes and created 11 significant scoring opportunities.

Since joining Galatasaray last September, Osimhen has been in exceptional form, contributing to 31 goals (20 goals and 4 assists) in 30 appearances.

His 97 total shots, with 41 on target, underscore his status as a formidable striker.

Osimhen was substituted in the 68th minute, allowing Dries Mertens to enter the match. He encouraged his teammates to maintain their momentum as they approach the final stages of the season.

He is also preparing for international duties with Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Osimhen praised the team’s unity, saying, “Our team is built on love, and we are all brothers, not only on the field but also off the field.”

His passing accuracy of 67.7% from 159 passes shows he contributes to more than just scoring.

As Galatasaray continues its pursuit of the league title, Osimhen’s exceptional form and team-first mentality make him a pivotal figure in their quest for silverware.