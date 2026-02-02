Osimhen Hits Double Century as Galatasaray Crush Kayserispor to Extend Lead

Victor Osimhen delivered a masterclass on Sunday, reaching a monumental career milestone as Galatasaray dismantled Kayserispor 4–0 to solidify their position at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Nigerian talisman celebrated his 200th professional goal during the rout, a remarkable tally composed of 165 club strikes and 35 goals for the Super Eagles. Osimhen’s dominant display, which included a goal and an assist, earned him a deserved Man of the Match standing as the league leaders moved six points clear of second-placed Fenerbahçe.

Early Pressure and Milestone Moment

Galatasaray wasted no time asserting their authority at RAMS Park. Within the first seven minutes, the pressure told when Kayserispor defender Aaron Opoku inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to intercept a lethal cross.

The night, however, belonged to Osimhen. In the 26th minute, the striker was brought down in the penalty area after a relentless run. He stepped up himself, coolly slotting the ball home to reach his double century of goals and double Galatasaray’s advantage.

Ruthless Efficiency

The hosts continued their assault after the interval. Just after the hour mark, Osimhen turned provider, leading a devastating counter-attack before feeding Gabriel Sara, who finished with clinical precision to make it 3–0.

The victory was capped off in stoppage time when Galatasaray was awarded a second penalty. This time, Mauro Icardi took responsibility, firing home to complete the 4–0 scoreline.

A Stat-Sheet Masterclass

Osimhen was substituted in the 82nd minute to a thunderous ovation, leaving behind a stat sheet that highlighted his total involvement:

200 Career Goals: Reached at just 27 years old.

Accuracy: Completed 88% of his passes.

Threat: Registered seven shots on target and created two “big chances.”

Season Form: Now boasts 14 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

The result leaves Galatasaray firmly in the driver’s seat for the Süper Lig title, while Osimhen further cements his legacy as one of the most prolific African forwards of the modern era.