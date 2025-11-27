Osimhen Injury Crisis Threatens Galatasaray Momentum Ahead of Fenerbahce Derby Showdown

Galatasaray’s aggressive push for the 2025-26 Süper Lig title faces its most formidable challenge yet, as the club prepares for the high-stakes Intercontinental Derby against arch-rivals Fenerbahçe on Monday at Chobani Stadium.

While the Turkish giants sit atop the league table with a commanding 32 points from 13 matches (10 wins, two draws, one loss), their momentum is being severely tested by an escalating injury crisis that has swept through the squad ahead of the potential season-defining fixture.

Osimhen Ruled Out of Crucial Contest

The most damaging blow is the absence of talismanic Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen. The 26-year-old is confirmed to miss the derby after sustaining a hamstring strain while on international duty with Nigeria during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo on November 16.

Osimhen, who has been essential to the Lions’ success this term with 12 league goals and six strikes in the Champions League, has already missed the club’s last two matches. MRI scans confirmed moderate muscle bleeding in his left posterior thigh, officially ruling him out of the high-stakes clash.

Head coach Okan Buruk emphasized the need for caution, stating:

“He’s desperate to play, but minor aches and fatigue make it too risky. We can’t jeopardize his long-term fitness.”

The absence of Osimhen’s physical prowess and aerial dominance—he has won 68% of his 112 duels this season—will be keenly felt against a Fenerbahçe side boasting high-calibre attackers like Talisca, Marco Asensio, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Depth Tested Amid Key Absences

The list of absentees extends well beyond the frontline, severely testing Galatasaray’s squad depth and endurance after playing seven fixtures in just 21 days across domestic and European competitions.

Wilfried Singo: The Ivorian defender remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, weakening a defensive unit that has conceded a league-low eight goals in 14 games. He is expected to be out until late December.

Berkan Kutlu: The midfield enforcer is unavailable due to a knee issue.

Kaan Ayhan: The versatile defender is likely ruled out until mid-December with a calf injury.

The forward line will now pivot around the experience of Mauro Icardi, whose penalty-box intelligence is hoped to partially offset Osimhen’s power. Icardi will be supported by the creative quickness of Leroy Sané and the veteran control of İlkay Gündoğan.

On a brighter note, there are signs of recovery elsewhere. Senegalese winger Ismail Jakobs has returned to full training following an ankle knock and is expected to feature. Crucially, Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina, recovering from a groin strain and averaging 2.1 tackles per game this season, shows promising signs and is likely to anchor the midfield. Additionally, Turkish international Yunus Akgün could provide a late cameo after recovering from groin surgery.

Tactically, coach Buruk may opt for a conservative 4-2-3-1 system, prioritizing defensive compactness while leveraging Gündoğan’s experience in transition. The midfield, anchored by Lemina, will be vital in neutralizing Fenerbahçe’s playmakers and controlling possession.

Despite the hurdles, Galatasaray’s home form remains a source of strength; the team was previously unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches at RAMS Park before their recent Champions League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise. The derby’s intensity is guaranteed, with Galatasaray holding a narrow 52-50 historical edge across 142 meetings, and the memory of their last clash—a 2-1 Turkish Cup defeat in April—adding extra spice to Monday’s highly anticipated showdown.