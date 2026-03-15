Osimhen on Target as Galatasaray Brush Aside Basaksehir Before Anfield Trip

Victor Osimhen continued his clinical run of form on Saturday, finding the net as Galatasaray secured a comfortable 3–0 win over İstanbul Başakşehir. The victory at the RAMS Park serves as a perfect warm-up for the “Black Eagles” ahead of their high-stakes European showdown in England.

The Super Eagles talisman was instrumental in a dominant second-half display that saw the league leaders dismantle the visitors’ defense and solidify their pursuit of the Süper Lig title.

Second-Half Surge

After a tightly contested opening period, the breakthrough arrived in the 57th minute. Wilfried Singo finally punctured the Başakşehir backline, rewarding a period of relentless pressure from the home side.

The momentum shifted entirely in favor of the Istanbul giants less than ten minutes later. Victor Osimhen doubled the lead in the 66th minute, showcasing his trademark positioning and finishing to put the game out of reach. The comprehensive victory was completed in the closing stages when Renato Nhaga added a third in the 84th minute, capping off a flawless afternoon for Okan Buruk’s men.

Momentum Heading to Merseyside

While the three points are vital for their domestic campaign, the result serves a dual purpose as a psychological boost. Galatasaray now turns its attention to the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Liverpool this Wednesday.

The Turkish side travels to Anfield defending a precious 1-0 aggregate lead. Following their league success and the news of a potential €5 million bonus for advancing, the squad enters the fixture with high morale. A win or even a draw on Merseyside would be enough to secure a historic spot in the quarter-finals.

Osimhen: The Danger Man

With his latest strike, Osimhen has further cemented his status as the primary threat for Liverpool’s defense. His combination of physical presence and goal-scoring instinct will be the centerpiece of Galatasaray’s tactical plan as they look to weather the inevitable “Anfield roar” and pull off a European upset.