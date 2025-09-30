Osimhen Pushing for Start Against Liverpool After Private Meeting with Galatasaray Boss

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk held a crucial private meeting with star striker Victor Osimhen yesterday to finalize his availability for tonight’s pivotal Champions League match against Liverpool at Rams Park.

Osimhen’s fitness has been the biggest question mark for the Turkish side as they look to secure a positive result following a disappointing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in their European opener.

Buruk Appeals Directly to Star Striker

The Nigerian striker has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury on international duty, causing him to miss three Super Lig matches. He returned to play the final 10 minutes of Galatasaray’s league win against Alanyaspor last week.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, the uncertainty prompted a direct conversation between the coach and his star weapon. Buruk reportedly told Osimhen, “We need you so much in the Liverpool match. If you are well and feel healthy, I want to play at 11.”

The report indicates that the 26-year-old striker has been preparing intensely for the European fixture and is eager to make his Champions League debut for the club in front of the home fans against the English giant. A final decision will be made after doctors assess his condition, but if there is no major setback, Osimhen is expected to start tonight.

This move would push key forward Mauro Icardi to the bench for the massive clash.

Tactical Shift Confirmed

In preparation for the match against Arne Slot’s side, Buruk has decided to revert to the team’s familiar 4-2-3-1 formation. The decision comes after the team conceded several scoring opportunities against Alanyaspor while experimenting with a different setup.

Key defensive selections have also been determined:

Singo will start at right-back.

The established center-back partnership of Davinson Sánchez and Abdulkerim Bardakcı will be retained in the central defense.

Galatasaray completed its final training session yesterday, fully focused on delivering a strong performance to earn their first points of the Champions League campaign.