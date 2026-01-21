Osimhen Returns: Galatasaray Boosted by Striker’s Readiness for Atletico Clash

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has received a significant lift ahead of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League showdown against Atlético Madrid, confirming that star forward Victor Osimhen is fully integrated and mentally prepared following his international exploits.

Osimhen touched down in Istanbul and rejoined first-team training on Monday evening, fresh from helping Nigeria secure a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Despite the grueling tournament schedule, Buruk noted that the striker has returned with a sharp competitive edge.

“Victor joined the group yesterday and took part in the session. His focus and hunger to contribute were immediately evident,” Buruk told reporters during his pre-match briefing.

Squad Reinforcements and Injury Updates

The “Yellow-Reds” are set for further reinforcements as the clash approaches. Buruk revealed that defender Ismail Jakobs is scheduled to arrive in Turkey on the morning of the match and will be included in the squad. Additionally, midfielder Gabriel Sara is slated for a late fitness test. If he successfully navigates the final training session, he is expected to feature in the matchday lineup.

However, the news was not entirely positive on the injury front. Buruk confirmed that Singo is ruled out for the encounter, while Arda remains sidelined with a physical complaint. Despite these absences, the manager remained optimistic: “Having more options returning to the fold is a massive morale boost for the entire team and the coaching staff.”

Picking Up Where He Left Off

Galatasaray will be leaning heavily on Osimhen’s proven European pedigree. Before his departure for AFCON, the Nigerian was in blistering form, terrorizing continental defenses with six goals in just four Champions League appearances.

As the Turkish champions push for a spot in the knockout stages, Buruk is banking on Osimhen to rediscover that clinical touch immediately. Against a defensively disciplined Atlético side, the return of their primary attacking focal point could prove to be the deciding factor in Istanbul.