“Osimhen Scares You”: Del Piero Warns Juventus After Galatasaray’s 5-2 Champions League Destruction

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has delivered a chilling assessment of his former club’s defensive collapse, identifying Victor Osimhen as the primary architect of the “scare” that dismantled the Bianconeri in Istanbul.

Galatasaray’s historic 5-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off has left the Italian giants reeling. While several stars shone at RAMS Park, it was the physical and psychological dominance of the Nigerian forward that caught the eye of the World Cup winner.

The “Fear Factor”: Osimhen vs. Juventus Defense

Despite not finding the net himself, Victor Osimhen’s impact was seismic. His relentless pressing and elite movement forced a normally disciplined Juventus backline into a series of uncharacteristic, high-stakes errors.

Del Piero, speaking after the match, suggested that the sheer presence of the former Napoli man creates a mental block for defenders. Analyzing the disparity in quality on the pitch, Del Piero was blunt about the threat the Nigerian poses:

“Juve are struggling to find players today. Beyond Osimhen, who’s better than David, or Icardi, who’s better than Openda, beyond these beliefs, there’s the result on the pitch. Osimhen scares you, his presence scares you, he’s ruthless in front of goal, he has quality,” he was quoted as saying by Il Bianconero.

Tactical Dominance: More Than Just Pace

While Noa Lang took the headlines with his record-breaking debut brace, Osimhen’s role as the “enabler” was the tactical key for Okan Buruk.

The striker’s ability to pin back world-class center-backs allowed Galatasaray’s creative outlets—including Arda Güler and Gabriel Sara—the space required to carve Juve open.

For Juventus, the mission in Turin is now nearing the impossible. To overturn a three-goal deficit against a side boasting the “ruthless” quality of Osimhen, Thiago Motta’s men will need to deliver their most flawless performance of the 2025-2026 season.