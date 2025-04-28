Osimhen Scores and Assists as Galatasaray Edge Closer to Turkish Super Lig Title

Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role for Galatasaray on Sunday, scoring one goal and setting up another in their victory against Eyüpspor.

The 26-year-old’s contributions at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadyumu helped his side secure a crucial three points in their pursuit of the Turkish Super Lig title.

Osimhen was instrumental in the opening goal in the 29th minute, heading a corner towards the far post where his teammate, former Freiburg midfielder Roland Sallai, was on hand to tap it in and break the deadlock for Okan Buruk’s team.

The Nigerian forward then added his name to the scoresheet in the 71st minute. Substitute Alvaro Morata later bagged a brace, ending his own five-game goal drought.

Osimhen’s strike marked his 31st goal of the season for Galatasaray across all competitions, alongside his eight assists. This achievement equals his best goalscoring record from the 2022/2023 season, during which he won the Serie A title with Napoli.

Speaking after the match, the Napoli loanee expressed his delight at the victory and his contribution. “I’m very happy because we won. Winning this match was very important. We needed more points. I’m very happy to have contributed with 1 goal and 1 assist. I’m also happy for Morata,” Osimhen told reporters.

He further emphasized the significance of the win in the championship race. “These points are very important on the path to the championship. As Galatasaray, we are focused on ourselves and approach each match separately. We will look forward to the next match.”

With just five league games remaining, Galatasaray currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table. Osimhen also leads the league’s top scorer chart with 23 goals, three ahead of Krzysztof Piatek.