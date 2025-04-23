Osimhen Stars as Galatasaray Thrash Konyaspor to Reach Turkish Cup Final

Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen delivered a stellar performance for Galatasaray, scoring one goal and providing an assist in their emphatic 5-1 victory over Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup semifinal clash at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu.

Osimhen, who has been a key figure for Galatasaray this season, spearheaded their attack as they aimed to secure a coveted spot in the Turkish Cup final.

The 26-year-old forward wasted no time in making his mark, opening the scoring in the 26th minute.

He demonstrated his aerial prowess by rising highest to meet a well-delivered cross from teammate Dries Mertens, powerfully heading the ball into the net to give Galatasaray a 1-0 lead.

Osimhen had another opportunity to extend the lead in the 32nd minute, but Konyaspor goalkeeper Deniz Ertas pulled off a fine save to deny the Nigerian.

However, Ertas was unable to prevent Lucas Torreira from doubling Galatasaray’s advantage just before halftime, with the Uruguayan midfielder finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute to make it 2-0.

Galatasaray continued their dominance after the break, and just two minutes into the second half, Osimhen turned provider. He displayed excellent vision and technique to play a precise pass to Roland Sallai, whose subsequent shot took a deflection before finding the back of the net, extending Galatasaray’s lead to 3-0.

Konyaspor briefly offered a glimmer of hope when Pedrinho pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute, reducing the deficit to 3-1. However, Galatasaray quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback, striking twice more through Sallai and Yusuf Demir to seal a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

Osimhen’s overall contribution to Galatasaray’s dominant performance was significant. Throughout the match, he registered an impressive three successful dribbles, had six attempts on goal, created two key passes for his teammates, and won seven of his eleven duels.

Galatasaray now await the outcome of the other Turkish Cup semifinal between Trabzonspor and Goztepe on Thursday to discover their opponents in the final. While the Lions may harbor hopes of facing Goztepe, perceived as potentially easier opposition, Victor Osimhen’s consistent form suggests he will be a crucial asset for Galatasaray regardless of who they face.

Having not lifted the Turkish Cup trophy since 2018, Galatasaray will be determined to go all the way this season, and with Osimhen leading their attack, their chances of success look promising.