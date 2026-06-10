Osimhen Steps In to Recruit International Teammate Lookman for Galatasaray Switch

In a major development ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window, Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray have reportedly deployed star forward Victor Osimhen as an informal mediator to convince international teammate Ademola Lookman to orchestrate a high-profile move to Istanbul.

According to updates originating from Turkish media outlets Fotomaç, the Süper Lig champions are aggressively exploring the market to bolster their frontline depth and have explicitly asked Osimhen to leverage his personal connection to help facilitate the deal.

A Personal Appeal From Istanbul

Osimhen, who has established himself as a central focal point and fan favorite since his arrival at the Rams Park, has reportedly contacted the versatile winger directly. Reports indicate that the striker painted a compelling picture of the team dynamic, framing the club as an elite, tightly knit collective.

“We are waiting for you at Galatasaray,” Osimhen reportedly told his national teammate during their discussions. “Come and be a part of this family.”

The prospect of reuniting two of the most prolific modern international forwards at the club level has already generated immense excitement across the Istanbul fanbase, as both players have previously demonstrated excellent tactical chemistry on the global stage.

Strategic Ambitions in Istanbul

Galatasaray’s technical staff are reportedly eager to finalize an elite left-sided or central attacking addition ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Lookman’s profile is viewed as an ideal tactical fit for several structural reasons:

Versatility Across the Frontline: Lookman has proven highly capable of executing fluid roles on either flank or operating effectively as a secondary striker.

Cover for Potential Departures: The incoming pursuit comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding the long-term future of senior Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, who continues to draw external interest.

Immediate High-Tier Impact: The club requires proven European experience to navigate their upcoming domestic title defense and a demanding continental schedule.

Lookman’s Current Standings and Valuation

Despite the mounting interest from Turkey, executing a transfer remains an incredibly complex financial hurdle. Lookman only completed a high-profile €35 million mid-season switch to Atlético Madrid from Atalanta during the winter window.

Since arriving at the Cívitas Metropolitano, the 28-year-old forward has integrated seamlessly into Diego Simeone’s tactical system, turning in an impressive breakout string of performances over the back half of the campaign.

Ademola Lookman: 2025/26 Mid-Season Production

Metric Category Performance Record (Atlético Madrid)

Total Appearances 24

Goals Scored 9

Assists Contributed 4

Estimated Winter Transfer Fee €35,000,000

Furthermore, the hierarchy in Madrid is expected to mount significant resistance to any formal approach. Following the departure of Antoine Griezmann and ongoing squad adjustments surrounding figures like Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth, Los Colchoneros are heavily incentivized to protect their existing offensive depth. Galatasaray will likely need to present a highly lucrative financial package alongside a compelling sporting project to force the Spanish club to the negotiating table.