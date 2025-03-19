Osimhen to Decide Future in April, Manchester United Among Top Suitors

Victor Osimhen is set to reveal his future plans in April, with Manchester United reportedly among the top clubs vying for his signature after an impressive loan spell at Galatasaray according to the Mirror.

The Nigerian striker’s decision will be highly anticipated, particularly by United, who are expected to prioritize signing a new forward this summer.

Manchester United’s struggles in front of goal this season have highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements.

Despite having Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the club’s inconsistent scoring record has raised concerns. With financial constraints under INEOS’s ownership, United must carefully evaluate transfer targets.

Osimhen, currently on loan from Napoli, has excelled in the Turkish Super Lig, prompting speculation about a permanent move.

Napoli is reportedly open to a summer transfer, but United’s financial situation, as noted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, will play a crucial role in any potential deal.

Galatasaray’s vice-president, Abdullah Kavukcu, confirmed that Osimhen will announce his decision in April, revealing that “the top five clubs in the world have also shown interest in him,” per Calcio Napoli 1926.

Kavukcu emphasized the challenge Galatasaray faces in securing Osimhen permanently, stating, “Osimhen’s arrival was a dream come true. Now he is here and playing for us. In January, there was talk of him leaving, but he stayed because he loves Galatasaray. Today, he is the player all our rivals would like to have.”

Osimhen’s prolific form in Turkey, where he leads the Super Lig scoring charts with 20 goals, has further increased his value.

A strong finish to the season could see him secure a league title with Galatasaray.

Galatasaray is currently leading the Super Lig, with Fenerbahce trailing by nine points.

Osimhen is set to feature in the upcoming derby against Besiktas, who have experienced a resurgence under former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.