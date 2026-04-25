Osimhen to Real Madrid: FIFA Agent Backs €100m Move to Complete Real’s Tactical Puzzle

Real Madrid could finally secure the missing piece of their attacking trident, with Victor Osimhen emerging as a very realistic target for a blockbuster summer transfer.

According to FIFA agent Mithat Halis, the Nigeria international is perfectly positioned to end Madrid’s search for a world-class number nine. Speaking to AS, Halis suggested that a deal exceeding the €100 million mark is on the horizon, potentially triggering a battle between Spain’s two biggest giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Restoring the Natural Order

The crux of the argument for bringing Osimhen to the Santiago Bernabéu lies in tactical balance. Since the departure of Karim Benzema, Madrid have often utilized Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior in central roles—positions that, while productive, are not their natural habitat.

Halis believes Osimhen’s arrival would unlock the full potential of Madrid’s existing superstars. “If they sign Osimhen, Mbappé and Vinícius will play in their natural positions, as wingers, and will be more effective,” Halis explained. He described the 27-year-old as a very functional player who would allow the club’s prolific wide men to return to the flanks where they are most dangerous.

A Turkish Powerhouse

Osimhen’s stock has never been higher following a sensational tenure in Istanbul. After making his move to Galatasaray permanent for €75 million in 2025, the striker has been in relentless form.

The Record: Following a 37-goal debut campaign, Osimhen has continued his tear through the Süper Lig and Champions League, netting 19 goals in 30 appearances this season alone.

The Contract: While his current deal at RAMS Park runs until 2029, the lack of a release clause means any suitor must meet Galatasaray’s steep valuation—estimated to be north of €100m.

The Race for the Number Nine

Real Madrid are not the only club in the hunt. With Barcelona looking for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, the race for Osimhen could become the defining saga of the 2026 summer window. However, the allure of leading the line for the Merengues, supported by the creative force of Mbappé and Vinícius, may prove difficult for the Nigerian to turn down.

Despite the heavy price tag, the consensus among football circles is that Osimhen’s value has only increased since his record-breaking move from Napoli. As Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek recently noted, the fee paid for the striker now looks like a bargain in the current market.

For Real Madrid, the question is no longer about the cost, but whether they can afford to pass up on a striker who could define their next era of dominance.