Osimhen Transfer Saga Heats Up: Manchester United Faces Stiff Competition

Victor Osimhen’s potential move away from Napoli is sparking a fierce transfer battle, with Manchester United firmly in the mix, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Contrary to recent reports suggesting a “95 percent complete” deal to Old Trafford, the race for the Nigerian striker who is on loan at Galatasaray remains wide open.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has publicly stated the club’s intention to facilitate Osimhen’s departure, ensuring a smooth transition unlike the stalled move last summer.

This confirmation has fueled speculation, with sources indicating that Osimhen “greatly appreciates” Manchester United’s interest.

United’s pursuit of Osimhen began in January, with initial contact made alongside inquiries for Randal Kolo Muani. However, the club only secured the signing of Patrick Dorgu during the winter transfer window.

While Osimhen is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United, the competition is intense.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has a long-standing interest in the striker, having held talks with Napoli in January.

The Ligue 1 giants consider Osimhen’s €75 million (£62m, $78.6m) release clause a fair price, although they intend to structure the deal with deferred payments, similar to their acquisition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea is also actively pursuing Osimhen, seeking to bolster their attacking options with an elite centre-forward. The London club shares PSG’s view on the fairness of the release clause.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Juventus is emerging as a strong contender. The Italian club is preparing for the likely departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who is heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Osimhen’s representatives are hopeful that Juventus will intensify their efforts, further escalating the competition.

Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has a close relationship with Osimhen’s agent, having previously brought the player to Napoli.

However, the €75 million release clause is only applicable to clubs outside of Italy, meaning Juventus would need to negotiate a separate fee.

With Vlahovic’s exit imminent, Juventus has identified Osimhen as their primary target. The club’s leadership has scheduled an internal technical meeting to finalize their transfer strategy, with Osimhen’s potential acquisition a key agenda item.

Additionally, Galatasaray also want to keep Osimhen on a permanent move sources have told Turkish-Football.

The coming months will be crucial in determining Osimhen’s next destination, as Manchester United, Galatasaray, PSG, Chelsea, and Juventus vie for the signature of the prolific striker.