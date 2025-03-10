Osimhen’s Decisive Header Propels Galatasaray Seven Points Clear

Victor Osimhen’s prolific form continued as his headed goal secured a crucial 2-1 victory for Galatasaray against Alanyaspor at the GAIN Park Stadium, further solidifying their lead in the Turkish Super Lig. The Nigerian striker’s contribution proved decisive in a hard-fought encounter, Soccernet.ng reports.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray in the summer, has quickly become a pivotal figure for the team. Facing a determined Alanyaspor side, Galatasaray needed a win to maintain their advantage over rivals Fenerbahce. Coach Orkan Buruk entrusted Osimhen with the responsibility of leading the attack, and the 25-year-old delivered.

Alanyaspor took an early lead through Tonny Vilhena in the 23rd minute, putting pressure on the visitors. Despite dominating possession, Galatasaray struggled to create clear chances in the first half. However, they returned with renewed vigour after the break.

Galatasaray’s persistence paid off in the 51st minute when an own goal by Fidan Aliti leveled the score. Eleven minutes later, Osimhen rose to the occasion, connecting with a pinpoint cross to head home the winning goal. He continued to threaten, with a shot saved by goalkeeper Mahmut Ertugrul Taskiran and another narrowly missing the target.

Osimhen was substituted in the 90th minute, but his goal proved decisive as Galatasaray secured a vital three points. The victory extends Galatasaray’s lead over Fenerbahce to seven points, although Fenerbahce have a game in hand.

With ten games remaining in the Super Lig season, Galatasaray, spearheaded by Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess, are closing in on the title. Having exited the Europa League, they can now focus solely on their domestic campaign. While challenging fixtures against Trabzonspor and Besiktas await, Galatasaray’s remaining schedule appears manageable. They will aim to maintain their momentum and secure a third consecutive Super Lig title.