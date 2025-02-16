Osimhen’s Future Uncertain as Man United Reportedly Make Verbal Offer

The future of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is up in the air following revelations from Turkish football pundit Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been in scintillating form, bagging 17 goals and five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

This impressive performance has attracted the attention of Europe’s elite clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United reportedly making verbal offers.

Sabuncuoğlu, speaking to Sports Digitale via habersarikirmizi, revealed that Osimhen is on the verge of signing with a prominent sports management company, with a Real Madrid player acting as a mediator in the negotiations.

This development, according to Sabuncuoğlu, significantly reduces the likelihood of Osimhen remaining at Galatasaray beyond his loan spell. “Victor Osimhen is about to sign a deal with a world-famous management company. In fact, a Real Madrid player is mediating these talks. What does this mean? The possibility of signing with Galatasaray in June has decreased a lot,” he stated.

The pundit further claimed that both PSG and Manchester United have already made verbal offers to Osimhen, outlining salary and contract terms.

Crucially, both clubs have reportedly agreed to meet Napoli’s release clause for the striker. “PSG and Manchester United made verbal offers to the player regarding salary and contract period. Because both clubs agreed to give Napoli a release clause,” Sabuncuoğlu explained.

Given the financial clout of PSG and Manchester United, Sabuncuoğlu believes Galatasaray will struggle to compete for Osimhen’s signature.

“It is very difficult for Galatasaray to compete with these two clubs. He is most likely leaving at the end of the season,” he concluded.

The transfer saga surrounding Osimhen is expected to be a key storyline in the upcoming summer transfer window.