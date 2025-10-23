Osimhen’s Masterclass Secures Back-to-Back Champions League Wins for Galatasaray

Galatasaray clinched a comfortable and comprehensive victory against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday, recording their second consecutive UEFA Champions League win thanks to a sensational performance by star striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international delivered a superb display, netting two goals in the first half and setting up a third after the break, guiding Okan Buruk’s side to a dominant result. This victory marks the first time since December 2012 that the Turkish champions have secured back-to-back wins in the competition.

Record-Breaking Night for the Forward

Osimhen’s double not only propelled his team but also cemented his place in the club’s history books. His scoring spree meant he became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive matches in major European competitions, eclipsing the previous mark held by Burak Yılmaz between 2012 and 2013.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring early, sweeping a low effort into the bottom corner following a precise pass from Mario Lemina. His second, and fifth of the campaign, arrived just after the half-hour mark when he brilliantly capitalized on a disastrous backpass error from defender Fredrik Bjorkan. Osimhen calmly rounded visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin before slotting the ball into the empty net.

While the former Napoli forward may rue two missed opportunities that would have sealed a second hat-trick in eight days (following his national team feat against Benin), he contributed decisively to the third goal. His sharp tackle on defender Haitam Aleesami won possession, leading to Yunus Akgün finding the bottom corner at the second attempt.

Table Climbers

The result, building on their narrow victory over Liverpool in the previous round, was crucial for Cim Bom, lifting Okan Buruk’s team from 21st to 14th place in the overall league stage table.

Bodo/Glimt, who hit the post through Sondre Fet and saw an earlier Jens Hauge effort fly wide, managed a late consolation goal courtesy of substitute Andreas Helmersen’s close-range header. However, the Norwegian champions remain rooted in the elimination places with just two points from their three matches, still searching for their maiden victory in the Champions League proper.