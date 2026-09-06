“Our Only Objective Is Premier League Survival” — Acun Ilıcalı Assesses Hull City’s Flying Unbeaten Start

Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı has urged calm and focus despite the Tigers enjoying a dream start to their return to the English Premier League, maintaining that top-flight survival remains the club’s sole priority.

Following a decade-long absence from England’s top flight, Hull City have made headlines across British football by picking up 7 points from their opening three fixtures—defeating Manchester United 2–0, downing Coventry City 1–0, and holding Aston Villa to a goalless draw while keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

“We Must Keep Our Feet on the Ground”

Evaluating the club’s early-season form in an official interview, Ilıcalı stressed that early success must not lead to overconfidence:

“Starting the Premier League campaign with 7 points and three consecutive clean sheets is a fantastic accomplishment for our players and staff,” Ilıcalı stated. “However, we must keep our feet firmly on the ground. This is the most competitive league in world football. Our single, absolute objective this season is to secure Premier League status and establish ourselves permanently at this level. Anything beyond that is a bonus.”

€260M Squad Transformation & Defend-First Identity

Hull City’s aggressive recruitment during the summer transfer window saw the club complete 18 new signings, elevating the squad’s total market value from €60 million to €260 million.

Alongside Arsenal, Hull City remain one of only two sides in the Premier League yet to concede a single goal three matches into the campaign.

Ilıcalı commended head coach Sergej Jakirović and his technical staff for establishing defensive discipline while integrating new deadline-day arrivals—including Tim Iroegbunam, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Robinio Vaz. Following the international break, Hull City return to Premier League action with a away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.