Outrage in Turkiye: Pundits and Fans Demand Montella’s Resignation Following World Cup Collapse

A tidal wave of public fury and media condemnation has erupted across Turkey following the national football team’s humiliating early elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Outspoken sports pundits, commentators, and fans are universally demanding the immediate resignation of head coach Vincenzo Montella and the leadership of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

The backlash reached a boiling point after Turkey suffered a dismal 1-0 defeat to a 10-man Paraguay side at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Having already lost their opening Group D fixture 2-0 to Australia, the “Crescent-Stars” have mathematically crashed out of the tournament with zero points and zero goals scored across both matches.

Media Unleashes “Shameful” Verdict

Turkish football’s most prominent media voices pulled no punches in their post-match breakdowns, completely rejecting any analytical or statistical justifications from the coaching staff.

Candaş Tolga Işık delivered a scathing review, completely dismissing passing metrics or box entries. “We are finishing this tournament with zero points and zero goals despite having this caliber of squad,” Işık stated, branding the campaign as “shameful” and concluding that this team will be remembered as the worst side in the entire tournament.

Serdar Ali Çelikler took a more definitive stance on the manager’s job security, writing matter-of-factly: “Anyway, we will say arrivederci to Montella.”

Gökhan Dinç targeted Montella’s attempt to minimize the crisis by viewing the losses as isolated incidents. “The World Cup is over,” Dinç argued. “He says, ‘We lost one match.’ Well, you lost this one too.” Dinç added that accountability is non-negotiable at this stage.

Blame Expands Beyond the Bench

Former player and current commentator Serhat Akın insisted that while Montella’s position is untenable, the systemic failure rests heavily on the TFF leadership. Akın criticized the federation’s hierarchy for launching deflection campaigns against external critics instead of looking inward.

“You should leave Montella there tonight,” Akın remarked metaphorically, arguing that the true institutional accountability must stay directly at the doorstep of the TFF board.

Match Breakdown: Squandered Opportunities

The critical blow came just two minutes into the match when Paraguay’s Matías Galarza found the back of the net with a long-range strike from outside the area, catching Turkey entirely off-guard.

Vincenzo Montella’s side scrambled to respond, utilizing creative combinations between Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Arda Güler, but the final product continually faltered. Turkey’s best chance of the first half came in the 35th minute when fullback Mert Müldür unleashed a powerful drive that rattled off the woodwork.

The match tipped heavily in Turkey’s favor during first-half stoppage time when Paraguay’s star winger Miguel Almirón was shown a straight red card, leaving the South Americans to play the entire second half with 10 men.

Despite the numerical advantage, Montella’s subsequent tactical adjustments—which included throwing on Barış Alper Yılmaz, Can Uzun, and Deniz Gül—yielded nothing but mounting frustration. The manager himself was booked in the 63rd minute as his touchline composure frayed. A late, golden equalizer opportunity fell to young striker Deniz Gül in the 89th minute, but his effort missed the target, sealing Turkey’s exit.

Montella Triggers New Controversy With Defense

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Spor after the final whistle, a defensive and highly emotional Montella fired back at his critics, sparking further outrage with his comments on national identity.

“I feel Turkish,” Montella asserted, claiming that an aggressive media campaign had actively sought to sabotage the team after the opening loss to Australia. “I am more Turkish than some of the people trying to engineer chaos and inflict harm on Turkey.”

This parting shot drew swift condemnation from commentators like Dinç, who publicly questioned who Montella was to give the Turkish public a lesson on their own identity. With a final, meaningless group match against the United States looming in Los Angeles, Montella’s tenure appears to be rapidly ticking toward an unceremonious conclusion.