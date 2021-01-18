Over 300,000 people tracked Mesut Ozil flight to Turkey after leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal arrives prior to the Premier League match between Watford FC and Arsenal FC at Vicarage Road on September 15, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil finally left Arsenal yesterday to join Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries confirmed that Ozil is in Turkey to join the club on their official Twitter account.

Ozil boarded a flight from England to Istanbul ahead of completing his transfer to the Turkish giants.

Over 300,000 people tracked the Dassault Falcon 8X private airplane flight according to Flight Radar.

The journey took two hours and 53 minutes.

Turkish fans usually give big transfers a warm welcome but due to Covid precautions, supporters were not allowed to gather at the stadium.

Ozil is set to undergo a medical and Fenerbahce will officially announce his transfer as a free agent over the next couple of days.

The 31-year-old has made no secret of his desire to join Fenerbahce following a series of tweets where he made it clear that the Yellow-Navy Blues or a move to the MLS were his future destinations after Arsenal.

Ozil won three FA Cup trophies during his time at Arsenal but struggled for playing time last season and did not play at all this term.

He has been an expensive problem for Arsenal this season after head coach Mikel Arteta left him out of the squad.

The playmaker was paid £350,000-a-week but had not played a single game for the Gunners since March.