Ozan Kabak bid classy farewell message to Liverpool ‘family’ after Reds decide against permanent transfer

Ozan Kabak bid farewell to Liverpool in a classy message to the Premier League club following the end of his loan contract.

Kabak sent a classy heartfelt message to the ‘Liverpool family’ which was posted on the official club website.

“Dear Liverpool family,

I would like to thank you for the compassion and support you have shown towards me since the day I arrived. I believe the experience I have gathered during my four-month stay here has been a very important one.

I have learned a lot from my manager Jürgen Klopp and all my teammates and I was proud to be part of this special family. I will always remember my days here at Liverpool with great happiness and the special song which you have kindly gifted me.

YNWA,

Ozan”

The Turkey international thanked the ‘support’ and ‘compassion’ he was shown.

Kabak revealed that he will always remember the ‘special song’ the Liverpool fans made in his honor.

The 21-year-old also posted the song on his official Twitter account.

The center-back left the Reds on July 1 after his loan move from Schalke 04 expired.

Liverpool had the option to sign Kabak on a permanent deal but opted against the transfer.

Kabak is unlikely to stay at Schalke 04 as they were relegated last season.

The defender has yet to agree terms with another club but has Premier League, Bundesliga, Super Lig and Champions League experience under his belt at a young age.

Kabak was called up for the Turkey Euro 2020 squad but did not feature in the tournament which saw the Crescent-Stars bow out in the group stage without recording a single point.