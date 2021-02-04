Ozan Kabak sends message to Liverpool fans while revealing shirt number

Ozan Kabak has sent a message to Liverpool fans on his official Instagram account after completing his loan move from Schalke 04.

Kabak thanked everyone who has been by this side and described Liverpool as being one of the ‘biggest clubs in the world’.

READ: ‘I see him as an idol’ – Ozan Kabak reveals thoughts on Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk & how he got hold of his shirt

He underlined that he wants to make the club ‘proud’.

The young defender also showed his new shirt number, no 19.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKzgR4RrRw3/

Kabak had to wait for international clearance so was unable to make the Liverpool squad for the 1-0 loss against Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was, however, in the stadium and joined his teammate’s match side.

The Turkey international could make his debut against league leaders Manchester City next on Sunday.

Liverpool are facing an injury crisis in defence with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all currently out with long term injuries.

Matip became the latest defender to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season. “But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted.”

The Reds will have the chance to close the gap with City to three points – but the Citizens will still have a game in hand.