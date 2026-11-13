Ozan Kabak Suspended for Türkiye’s UEFA Nations League Clash Against France

Türkiye have been dealt a significant defensive blow ahead of their final UEFA Nations League group stage fixture after centre-back Ozan Kabak picked up a costly suspension during Thursday night’s clash against Belgium in Izmir.

Entering the fifth matchday of League A Group 1 just one booking away from an automatic ban, Kabak was shown a yellow card in the 32nd minute following a first-half duel with Belgian forward Charles De Ketelaere, inadvertently catching his opponent in the face while attempting to turn away from pressure.

As a result, the experienced defender will be unavailable for selection when the Crescent-Stars travel to face France in their sixth and final group outing, leaving newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın with another selection headache as he seeks to shore up a backline that has struggled throughout the campaign.

The setback compounds a frustrating evening at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium, where Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler had handed Türkiye a 20th-minute lead with a stunning long-range free-kick before goals from Kevin De Bruyne and De Ketelaere turned the contest around for a 2-1 Belgian victory.

Rooted to the bottom of Group 1 without a point after five consecutive defeats in their debut League A campaign, Türkiye will conclude their group stage schedule away against France on Sunday, 15 November 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 22:45 TRT (19:45 GMT).